Heatwave in Delhi: IMD issues severe weather alert, temperatures may soar up to 42°C IMD issues a red alert for a severe heatwave in Delhi and North India, with temperatures expected to soar up to 42°C, urging people to take precautions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for a severe heatwave in Delhi and several parts of North India, with temperatures expected to soar to a scorching 42°C in the coming days. The IMD warns that by April 10, Delhi could witness maximum temperatures reaching up to 42°C, marking an intense spell of heat for the capital.

The heatwave is not limited to Delhi alone. Regions including south Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh are also set to experience severe heat conditions. The IMD has forecasted that maximum temperatures in many parts of central and northwest India will rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during this period, exacerbating the already extreme weather conditions.

In Delhi, daytime temperatures are projected to touch around 42°C in certain areas by April 6 or 7. The heatwave is expected to stretch over several days, intensifying the sweltering conditions. The situation is likely to be more severe in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which could witness more heatwave days than usual.

Particularly concerning are the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, where the IMD predicts 10 to 11 heatwave days during this period. Authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and ensuring proper ventilation in homes and workplaces. The IMD has also advised vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, to remain indoors as much as possible.

As North India braces for this intense heatwave, the IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, providing regular updates to help the public stay informed and safe.