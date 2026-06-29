June 29, 2026
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Awarapan 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: First promo from Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's film to be out soon

Edited By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Awarapan 2 teaser LIVE updates: Emraan Hashmi reprises his iconic role in the sequel, with Disha Patani joining the cast. Get the latest teaser breakdown, release date, cast, fan reactions, songs, and every major update.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser to release on June 29
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser to release on June 29 Image Source : Instagram/Vishesh Films
New Delhi:

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser of Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is about to be released. The sequel to the 2007 cult classic has already generated massive buzz, with Disha Patani joining the cast. While the first part was directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel is being helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for every update on the teaser launch, hidden details, cast announcements, release date, fan reactions, songs, and everything surrounding one of Bollywood's most anticipated sequels.

 

 

Live updates :Awarapan 2 Teaser LIVE Updates

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  • 10:54 AM (IST)Jun 29, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Awarapan 2 Teaser Update: Emraan Hashmi's look leaked in BTS videos

    During the course of the film's shoot, several behind-the-scenes glimpses of Emraan Hashmi sporting a similar-looking long hair to that of its prequel went viral.

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Jun 29, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2: Teaser out soon

    The teaser of Awarapan 2 is all set to release soon. On Saturday, the makers announced the same with a teaser post. "Unveiling the Soul of Awarapan 2 A Melody, A Memory, A New Journey Begins. Teaser out on June 29th!", it read.

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Jun 29, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Awarapan 2 Teaser LIVE: Fans excited for the first promo from Emraan Hashmi's film

    Social media platforms are buzzing with praise for the teaser's visuals, background score and Emraan Hashmi's intense screen presence. Hashtags related to the film have begun trending.

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