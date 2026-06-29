Awarapan 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: First promo from Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's film to be out soon

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser of Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is about to be released. The sequel to the 2007 cult classic has already generated massive buzz, with Disha Patani joining the cast. While the first part was directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel is being helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for every update on the teaser launch, hidden details, cast announcements, release date, fan reactions, songs, and everything surrounding one of Bollywood's most anticipated sequels.