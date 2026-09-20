Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track out now; Himesh Reshammiya's song introduces Sooraj Barjatya's family-drama

The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been released, marking the beginning of the film’s music campaign. The song offers an early glimpse into the musical tone of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film, which brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari for the first time.

The track has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with vocals by Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro. The song is built around the idea of love and its emotional value, in keeping with the title of the film. The makers have been keeping the story under wraps, but the song establishes the romantic and family-oriented space that the film is expected to explore.

Himesh Reshammiya reunites with Sooraj Barjatya

The title track also marks another collaboration between Himesh Reshammiya and Sooraj Barjatya. The composer previously worked with the filmmaker on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

For Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Reshammiya has reportedly composed a seven-song soundtrack. Music is expected to play a significant part in the film, particularly given Barjatya’s long association with songs and family dramas.

The title track was also unveiled through a live music event in Mumbai, with Reshammiya performing with a 25-member orchestra. Rather than treating the release as a conventional promotional launch, the makers used the event to put the music at the centre of the announcement.

Watch the song here:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead the film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film marks their first collaboration and is also a new genre space for Khurrana under Barjatya’s direction.

The cast includes Anupam Kher, among others. Khurrana recently wrapped his portions of the film and shared pictures from the sets with Barjatya. While the makers have not revealed the complete plot, the film is being presented as a family drama with romance at its centre.

Barjatya, whose filmography includes Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivah, returns to the big screen with another story centred on relationships and family.

Sooraj Barjatya returns with a new love story

Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is backed by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The title itself suggests that the film will examine the value of love and relationships. However, the makers have so far avoided revealing major story details, choosing instead to introduce the film through its music and lead cast.

The release of the title track comes ahead of the film’s theatrical debut and is likely to be followed by more songs from the soundtrack in the coming weeks.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya release date

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. With the title track now out, the film’s promotional campaign has moved into its music phase. More details about Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s characters and the film’s story are expected to emerge as the release date approaches.

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