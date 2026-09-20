Alexander Zverev shines as Germany book place in Davis Cup 2026 final eight

The Davis Cup 2026 qualifier round 2 continued, and several sides booked their tickets to Bologna for the final eight stages of the event. Many eyes were set upon Germany and its team of Alexander Zverev, Daniel Altmaier, and many more stars. Notably, for live Davis Cup 2026 action, fans can tune in to the VETO app.

It is worth noting that Germany took on Croatia in their round 2 qualifier bout, and with threQe victories, the side booked their berth in the knockout stages. It is worth noting that Alexander Zverev played two games, kicking off the round with singles action against Matej Dodig and playing the reverse fixture against Dino Prizmic.

It is interesting to note that Zverev won the first game against Dodig by 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Furthermore, the second game for Germany was won by Croatia’s Prizmic as he defeated Altmaier in straight sets.

However, the doubles clash was won by the German team, and Zverev knocked Croatia out with a singles victory against Prizmic to take Germany through to the knockout stages of the event.

Zverev recently opened up on his decision to play at the Davis Cup

Before the start of the Davis Cup round 2, Alexander Zverev took centre stage and talked about his decision to compete. It is worth noting that world number two star came into the event on the back of a historic US Open 2026 victory; he also won the French Open earlier in the year.

One of the biggest tennis players in the world, Zverev opined that he wanted to help the team. “I think I can help the team. It’s something completely different. When you play for Germany, you’re not playing only for yourself. There is a team behind you, there are teammates and many people who want us to win,” Zverev was quoted as saying by TennisWorld Italia.

With the side set to play in Bologna next, it could be interesting to see how Germany fares in the finals. This is the second successive time that Germany will be playing the Davis Cup 2026 finals, and the side will look to do well, but they will be faced with even tougher competition in Italy.

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Davis Cup 2026: World No. 2 Alexander Zverev defeats Croatia's Matej Dodig 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets