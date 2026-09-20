'Failed to maintain dignity of position': UP CM targets former VP Hamid Ansari over 'Hindu communalism' remark

Taking a swipe at Hamid Ansari over his 'Hindu communalism' remark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the former Vice President has failed to maintain the dignity of his position, describing his statement as 'unfortunate' and 'truly frightening'.

Adityanath, who was speaking at an event in Greater Noida, said Ansari's statement was against India and the Indian culture, adding that he made the remarks as a part of an agenda to tarnish the country's image at the global level.

Addressing a gathering on Saturday during the AG Noorani Memorial Lecture, the former Vice President had stirred a row after calling right-wing Hindu communalism a greater threat for India than communism.

"India and the Constitution of India expect a person holding an important constitutional position to always conduct themselves in a manner befitting the dignity of that position," Adityanath said. "His personal opinion may differ. But when it comes to India, it should be the utmost contribution to India's unity and integrity, while adhering to the sanctity of the Indian Constitution."

During the event, the chief minister also targeted Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his Saturday's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, saying the 'Yuvraj of Congress' has insulted the women, which has once again highlighted the culture of the grand old party.

Adityanath was referring to Gandhi and standup comedian Pulkit Mani alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he had gestured officials to provide a chair to an old women during one of his rallies.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the people must stop expecting anything from the Congress and its leaders.

"If there is an elderly person, a woman, a differently-abled person, or someone older than us, we ask them to go first, or offer them a seat if one is available," he said, "This is our culture; this is the code of conduct of our lives."

"But for those who have not learned these norms, who lack these values, and who make insulting India and Indianness their sole life goal, to expect them to grasp the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," Adityanath added.

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