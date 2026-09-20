R Madhavan's son Vedaant to represent India at Asian Games 2026, shares heartfelt post

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan is set to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, which are currently taking place in Japan. The 21-year-old swimmer shared the news on Instagram, calling the opportunity to compete for his country a lifelong dream and expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported his journey.

Vedaant, who has been making a name for himself in competitive swimming, wrote that he was honoured to represent India at the Asian Games. He also shared details of his upcoming races and ended his note with a proud Jai Hind.

Vedaant Madhavan shares heartfelt note

Taking to Instagram, Vedaant announced that he would be representing India at the Asian Games. He wrote, “Representing my country at the Asian Games has always been a lifelong dream of mine,” while thanking his family, friends, coaches and everyone who had been part of his journey.

According to his post, Vedaant is scheduled to compete in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on September 21 and the men’s 200m freestyle on September 23. He also stated that the heats would take place in the morning, with finals scheduled for the evening.

The young swimmer concluded his note with, “Proud to be wearing the tricolour. Jai Hind.”

Vedaant's official Asian Games selection also includes the men’s 200m backstroke, alongside the 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay. He was named in India’s 12-member swimming squad for the Games alongside established swimmers such as Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj.

Vedaant has been building his own identity in swimming

While his surname is familiar to Indian cinema audiences because of his father, R Madhavan, Vedaant has been steadily establishing himself in swimming. He has competed at national and international events and has won medals at competitions overseas.

At the 2026 Senior National Aquatic Championships, he finished fourth in the 200m freestyle and also won three relay bronze medals. His performances helped earn him a place in India's Asian Games squad.

His inclusion in the Indian contingent also follows several international achievements. Vedaant has previously won multiple medals at events including the Malaysian Open and Danish Open. He has also represented India at youth-level competitions.

Vedaant Madhavan at Asian Games 2026

The swimming events at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are being held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre from September 20 to 25. Although the Games are named Aichi-Nagoya 2026, swimming and diving are among the disciplines being staged in Tokyo as part of the multi-city event.

For the unversed, India's swimming squad is also looking to end a 12-year wait for an Asian Games swimming medal. The country's last swimming medal at the continental Games came at Incheon 2014, when Sandeep Sejwal won bronze in the men's 50m breaststroke.

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