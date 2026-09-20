Exclusive: Sonal Chauhan opens up about working with Ravi Kishan, praises his understanding of life

Mirzapur: The Movie actress Sonal Chauhan has opened up about her experience of working with Ravi Kishan. Praising the actor not only for his understanding of the craft but also for the perspective he brings from years of experience. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sonal said Ravi's presence as Babban was an important part of what helped her bring Mumtaz Bibi to life.

Sonal Chauhan on working with Ravi Kishan

Sonal said she was particularly impressed by the way Ravi approached his work. Despite being an established star in Bhojpuri cinema and a sitting BJP MP from Gorakhpur, she found that none of those identities seemed to follow him onto the set.

According to Sonal, once the camera is rolling, Ravi is simply an actor doing his job. She described him as someone who has the experience of a seasoned performer but does not carry the weight or arrogance that can sometimes come with a long career.

For Sonal, that quality made their scenes easier to approach. She said Ravi has a strong understanding of life, which was reflected in the way he approached his character and the situations around him.

Just spending time with him was a great learning experience: Sonal Chauhan

Sonal recalled that conversations with Ravi were themselves a learning experience. She said his knowledge and understanding of life made it easy for her to approach him, adding that simply spending time with the actor taught her a great deal.

She also spoke about his understanding of the craft. There were moments when Ravi would discuss particular scenes with her and she would not immediately understand what he was trying to convey. However, once she watched those scenes after they had been converted into the final film, his perspective became clearer to her.

For Sonal, that was one of the most valuable aspects of working alongside him. Ravi was not only bringing his own experience to the character of Babban but was also someone she could learn from while figuring out Mumtaz.

Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan’s Mirzapur connection

In Mirzapur: The Movie, Sonal plays Mumtaz Bibi, while Ravi enters to the world of Mirzapur as Babban. The film brings the franchise back to the screen following three seasons of the popular series and expands the story into a theatrical feature.

Sonal has previously spoken to India TV about the response to the film, the journey of Mumtaz Bibi and the experience of working with the ensemble. The actor has also discussed the Rajasthan schedule and the experience of working alongside the film's cast.

Her comments about Ravi add another perspective to that experience. For her, working with an actor who has spent decades in the industry was not intimidating. Instead, his openness and willingness to keep learning made the collaboration more rewarding.

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Exclusive: Sonal Chauhan opens up on Mirzapur The Movie box office success, Mumtaz Bibi and Rajasthan trio