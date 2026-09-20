September 19 box office report: Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie continue strong run, Daayra, Vibe see growth

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra, Kunal Kemmu's Vibe and the Hollywood film Resident Evil were released on September 18. Apart from these new releases, Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie continue to make their presence felt at the box office. Here is a look at the box office collections of these films.

Slow start for Daayra

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra was released on September 18. The film had a slow start at the box office, collecting Rs 1 crore on its opening day. However, it witnessed some growth on Saturday. Daayra earned Rs 1.60 crore on its second day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 2.60 crore. The film recorded an 18 per cent overall occupancy on Saturday, according to Sacnilk.

Rise in earnings for Vibe

Vibe features Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastav in key roles. The film also had a modest opening at the box office. However, Vibe saw an increase in collections on Saturday. The film earned Rs 2.65 crore on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 4.35 crore.

Resident Evil fares better than Daayra and Vibe

Resident Evil was also released on September 18, alongside Daayra and Vibe. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams in a key role. The film earned Rs 3.20 crore on its second day, Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 5.80 crore.

Another surge in earnings for Hanuman Ansh

Even after more than six weeks in theatres, Hanuman Ansh continues to draw audiences. The film recorded a strong collection on Saturday. The film earned Rs 5 crore on Day 43, taking its India net collection to Rs 248.38 crore. Its India gross stood at Rs 293.30 crore, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 316.30 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its box office run

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu, is also maintaining its run at the box office. The film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 210.70 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day nears Rs 500 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its theatrical run in India even after several weeks. On September 19, the film added Rs 0.21 crore to its India net collection. With this, the Tom Holland starrer has reached Rs 499.61 crore in India net collection. The film’s India gross stands at Rs 597.77 crore.

The Odyssey crosses Rs 190 crore

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has also continued its theatrical run in India. The film, which stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, had collected around Rs 190.14 crore net in India by its 64th day. The film added only a marginal amount on Saturday, September 19, as it entered its 10th week in theatres. Its reported nine-week total stood at around Rs 190 crore.

Haiwaan remains below Rs 10 crore

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Haiwaan, which was released on September 11, has had a steady but modest run at the box office. The film earned Rs 0.01 crore on Day 8, September 18, taking its India net collection to Rs 9.86 crore. Its India gross stood at Rs 11.77 crore, while its worldwide gross collection was Rs 15.02 crore.

The latest available Sacnilk figures put Haiwaan's collection below the Rs 10 crore mark in India net, as of the September 19 update.

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