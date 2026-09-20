Kangana Ranaut defends Maithili Thakur after MLA gets trolled over visit at Lalbaugcha Raja in Rolls-Royce

Maithili Thakur, singer and Bihar MLA, faced online trolling after she was seen arriving at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in a luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now come out in support of the young politician, questioning why public figures should be expected to live without enjoying the fruits of their personal careers.

Kangana Ranaut raises a question

Maithili was seen travelling in a blue, chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan while visiting the famous Ganpati pandal. Videos and photos of her arrival soon surfaced on social media, with some users questioning her use of the luxury vehicle. Reports have put the Cullinan’s ex-showroom price in India at around Rs 10.50 crore, although it has not been established that the car belongs to Maithili.

Amid the criticism, Kangana shared a post on her Instagram Stories defending Maithili and questioning the scrutiny faced by politicians who also have careers outside public life.

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

Kangana wrote that people should not expect those involved in public service to live a 'poor and lifeless' life. She pointed out that public figures can have their own careers, popularity and personal lives while also working for the public.

The actress also questioned why people are bothered when leaders are seen living well, adding that being involved in social service does not mean they should be expected to give up their personal success.

Maithili Thakur has not responded yet

So far, Maithili Thakur has not publicly responded to the trolling surrounding her Lalbaugcha Raja visit or Kangana’s support. The controversy began after visuals of her arrival in the luxury car went viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which released in theatres on June 12, 2026. The film, directed by Manoj Tapadia, is based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and focuses on the hospital staff who helped save lives at Cama Hospital during the tragedy.

The actress is also set to return as Rani in Queen 2, the sequel to her 2013 film Queen. She is additionally working on an upcoming thriller with R Madhavan.

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