Punjab Sikh MLAs, ministers appear before Akal Takht over anti-sacrilege law

Amritsar:

All Sikh Cabinet ministers and MLAs from Punjab appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, on Monday (June 29) in connection with the state's anti-sacrilege law. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers before the Akal Takht.

Non-Sikh cabinet ministers were asked to submit their views in writing on the matter, whereas Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned.

List of Sikh MLAs and ministers

A total of 29 MLAs and nine ministers from the Punjab government appeared before the Sri Akal Takht. Of the 29 MLAs, seven are from Congress, two Shiromani Akali Dal, and one is Independent.

Punjab Cabinet Ministers

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian Health Minister Balbir Singh Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh

Punjab Sikh MLAs

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

AAP MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be represented by several Sikh MLAs

Kulwant Singh

Jeevan Singh Sangowal

Manwinder Singh Giaspura

Saravjit Kaur Manuke

Devinderjeet Singh Laddi

Fauja Singh Sarari

Narinder Pal Singh Sawna

Amandeep Singh

Jagdeep Singh

Gurditt Singh

Amlok Singh

Balkar Sidhu

Jagrup Gill

Baljinder Kaur

Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi

Amarpal Singh

Gurdeep Singh

Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Jasbir Singh

Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Jaswinder Singh

Sarwan Singh Dhun

Dalbir Singh

Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Manjit Singh Bilaspur

Ranbir Singh Bhullar

Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon

Jagseer Singh Maisrakhana

Manjinder Singh Lalpura

Congress MLAs

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

Barindermeet Singh Pahra

Rana Gurjit Singh

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria

Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Balwinder Singh

SAD/Independent MLAs

Ganieve Kaur Majithia

Manpreet Singh Ayali

Independent MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh

About the anti-sacrilege bill

The law in question, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and received the Governor's assent within days.

Amending the 2008 Principal Act, the new law provides for a term that may extend to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in an offence of sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Guru Granth Sahib with the intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony, and a fine between Rs 5 and 20 lakh.

For an offence in the Act, except the offence of sacrilege, the perpetrator shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years and with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The main objective of the legislation was to provide for the punishment of life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege.

The law also asks the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to maintain a Central Register containing details with regard to the record of printing, storage, distribution, and supply of the Saroops of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The register shall contain a unique identification number of each Saroop, date of printing and publication, date and place of supply, place of storage and the name and address of the custodian.

Defining the duties of a custodian, it asks them to ensure safe custody, protection from damage, misuse, or loss in any manner and observance of Sikh Rehat Maryada; and immediate reporting of any incident involving damage, disappearance, or suspected sacrilege to the concerned police and management authorities.

According to the amendment, published in Gazette on April 12, 2026, "sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib" for the purposes of this Act means any wilful and deliberate act, committed with the intent of desecration by way of physical damaging, defacing, burning, tearing or theft of the Saroop(s) of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib or part thereof, or by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic means or otherwise, which is of such a nature as to hurt the religious feelings of persons professing the Sikh faith.

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