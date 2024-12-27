'BPSC has collapsed', Educator Khan Sir supports protesting students in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : X Khan Sir meets protesting students

Educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan AKA Khan Sir hits the streets of Patna in support of students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). He addressed the students and asked them to maintain peace during their demonstration. In Bihar, civil service aspirants are seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 due to the alleged paper leak.

Protest against the BPSC CCE 2024 exam commenced on December 13. However, BPSC has ruled out the chances of canceling the paper.

Khan Sir supports students in Bihar

Khan Sir joined the protesting students in Patna and questioned the working of BPSC in this matter. "We are only demanding a re-examination from the commission. The commission can conduct as difficult an examination as it wants. We are not running away from this. We are saying that take a difficult examination and do not give children's questions... the questions in our class tests are more difficult than this... Why did the commission hide the evidence and CCTV footage?" Khan Sir said while addressing the crowd and the media.

"Many things have come out which are a matter of investigation... We will go to the Supreme Court, we will even tell the President what is happening in Bihar... First, the country's GDP fell, then the bridge in Bihar collapsed and now BPSC has collapsed," he added.

Protests ignited in Bihar after the allegations of irregularities in the BPSC CCE exam. Protestors gathered outside the commission's office in Patna, demanding cancellation of the exam. Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC 70th (CCE) 2024 held at Bapu examination centre at Kumhrar in Patna alleging the question paper was leaked on social media even before the examination started.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Re-exam 2024 on January 4

BPSC canceled the CCE prelims exam in a center in Patna. As per the update, re-exam will be held on January 4, 2025 between 12 noon and 2 pm at the examination centers located in Patna district. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre only till 11 am. Therefore, candidates must ensure to be present at the examination centre by the scheduled time of 9:30 am.