Panchayat season 4 announced, Prime Video shares release date on 5th anniversary One of the fan-favourite shows of Prime Video, 'Panchayat' has completed five years of its release. On this occasion, the makers have made a big announcement regarding the next season of the series.

If you are also a fan of Prime Video's series Panchayat, then there is a big good news for you. It has been five years since the first season of Panchayat was released. On the occasion, the makers have also announced the release date of the next season of Panchayat. You heard it right, Panchayat Season 4 have been announced. Know here, when can you watch Sachiv Ji once again on your TV screens.

Makers shared the video on Instagram

The fan-favourite series, which started in 2020, has completed its five years today. A fun video has been shared by Prime Video on Instagram. In the video, Bhushan tells Binod that Binod that Sachiv ji has not done anything in five years. After which Sachiv ji asks everyone, 'What did you do in five years?' 'We thought you guys would be happy because we are bringing a new season of Panchayat this year,' the cast says. Later, the announcement video reveals that the Panchayat season 4 will be released on July 2, 2025.

Three seasons have released so far

So far three seasons of Panchayat have come and all three seasons have been well-liked by the audience. In these three seasons, the story of the series has been taken forward. At the same time, the characters of the series have also remained the same. Season 3 of Panchayat was released on 28 May last year. The magic of Panchayat Season 3 was also seen at IIFA held this year, where the series won three awards including Best Actor and Director.

The old star cast will be seen again

In the last three seasons of the series, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha have been seen in lead roles. This entire star cast is likely to be seen in Panchayat Season 4 as well.

Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 trailer out: Akshay Kumar locks horns with R Madhavan, Ananya Panday looks promising | WATCH