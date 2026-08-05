Ajit Agarkar can be removed as BCCI's chief selector after Rohit Sharma saga: Report

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks to replace Ajit Agarkar with VVS Laxman for the chief selector role. According to reports, the board's senior leadership is considering handing the role to the current head of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru instead of granting Agarkar another extension. His contract officially ended in June 2026, but BCCI approved a three-month extension, which will end in September.

The move had initially fuelled expectations that he would continue in the position until the conclusion of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Recent developments, however, have reportedly altered the board's thinking.

The Rohit Sharma factor

The reported uncertainty has unfolded alongside discussions surrounding Rohit Sharma's future in India's ODI setup. Reports earlier claimed the three-match ODI series against England would mark the end of Rohit's career in the format, which BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later dismissed. Now, according to a report in Dainik Jagran, the selection committee headed by Agarkar had also discussed with the team management the possibility of leaving the veteran batter out of future ODI assignments.

It's not clear if that may not have sat well with BCCI’s top brass. The rumours grew out of control and in the end, the former India captain responded with a magnificent century. It left the selectors and team management facing fresh questions over their reported plans and also the necessity of such discussions during a series.

What about Mohammed Shami now?

The curious case of Mohammed Shami needs to be studied. Despite doing reasonably well for Bengal in domestic cricket, the ace pacer hasn’t been in the scheme of things for many years now. Agarkar has called Shami out over his fitness multiple times, but he has proved his mettle in the Ranji Trophy.

Now, if Agarkar walks out of the role, can Shami once again be in consideration? Especially at a time when the Indian team is struggling to make an impact in red-ball cricket. The question will be answered in the coming months when Laxman or any new selector analyses the situation and discusses it with the team management. The overdependence on all-rounders in all formats is also something that needs to be figured out.

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