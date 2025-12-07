Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik or Pranit, who should win? Result out The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale goes live at 9 pm, and just before the big night, India TV has released the results of its audience poll. Viewers voted for their favourite among the top finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal.

The countdown for Bigg Boss 19 finale has begun. The voting lines closed on Sunday at 10 am, which means the winner has already been decided. As we wait for the clock to strike 9 pm tonight, let's take a look at who the audience has already pictured as the season's winner.

India TV hosted a poll on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night to determine who they think should be the winner of the season. And the results are out now.

Result out: Who should win Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss 19 is being regarded as one of the successful seasons of the show's history so far. After Malti Chahar's eviction, five contestants remained on the show - all fighting for the winning trophy. Between Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik, the audience has already declared the winner of the season through the India TV poll - Gaurav Khanna won the poll. Take a look:

Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch

Bigg Boss 19 will stream on both TV and the OTT platform Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. All season long, episodes aired at two different times - 10:30 pm on Colors TV and 9 pm on JioHotstar. But for the grand finale, the makers switched things up. They kept the streaming on both platforms at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 19 began with 18 contestants

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 with 16 contestants. Later, two wild-card contestants entered the show. In total, 18 contestants were a part of this house. Now only five contestants remain out of the first 18: Gaurav, Amaal, Farrhana, Pranit and Tanya. It remains to be seen which of these five will win the show's title.

The other contestants who were part of the show but have already been eliminated over the weeks include: Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha (wild card) and Malti Chahar (wild card).

