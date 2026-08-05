'Zuckerberg must apologise or else Meta will lose safe harbour': Parliament panel warns amid row over PM video

New Delhi:

The Parliamentary Committee of Communications and Information Technology has fired a clear warning to Meta over objectionable AI-generated content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women and children, stressing that the tech giant will not get "safe harbour protection" under the IT act.

This comes after the government summoned Meta's top global executives after PM Modi's recent Facebook post, in which he addressed the country's youth and spoke on the paper leak issue, was restricted for a short while. The executives are scheduled to meet government officials today and tomorrow.

Committee chief and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took to X to clear the government's stance on Wednesday.

"The case filed by Telangana Police against Meta involving AI-generated objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, content related to children and women, and the case filed by the same Hyderabad Police against Google for financial fraud apps, will not receive Safe Harbour protection from the Government of India under IT Act 79, 79(1), and IT Rule 7. These social media platforms will have to comply with the Constitution," he wrote in the post.

What to expect from Centre-Meta meeting

The Centre will raise concerns over alleged algorithmic bias, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and content moderation practices when Meta's global team meets government officials in India on August 5 and 6.

The meeting comes after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) summoned Meta's top global executives following the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post on action against paper leaks. Sources said Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan is expected to attend.

Krishnan said the government would seek explanations on Meta's handling of CSAM, safeguards for verified accounts and the company's response to synthetically generated content. He said a technology company of Meta's scale should have systems capable of effectively addressing such issues.

"We would like to understand from them why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what the challenges are," Krishnan said, adding that platforms must clearly understand and comply with Indian laws.

Government sources said the discussions would go beyond technical issues and focus on concerns related to national security, public order and the functioning of Meta's algorithms.

The meeting follows a Parliamentary committee's scrutiny of Meta over allegations of algorithmic bias. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that some social media platforms were promoting "anti-establishment" and "anti-democracy" content while failing to curb illegal content involving women and children. He said the committee had unanimously recommended withdrawing the "safe harbour" protection available to platforms that fail to comply with Indian laws.

On Monday, the parliamentary panel questioned Meta officials over the availability of objectionable content, including pornography, while alleging that legitimate content was being removed from the platform.

Meta has also come under regulatory scrutiny over paid advertisements containing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on Instagram. Last month, the government issued a notice to the company over the issue.

The latest row stems from the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Modi's July 23 Facebook post, in which he addressed young people and reiterated the government's commitment to cracking down on paper leaks. Meta attributed the incident to an AI-driven technical error, apologised and restored the post, but MeitY termed the explanation "inadequate" and said the company must strengthen its automated systems.

Following the incident, Meta informed the government that posts from the prime minister and other prominent verified accounts would be subject to additional oversight, with multiple levels of review by senior company officials before moderation decisions are taken.

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