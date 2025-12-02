Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, who won as best-dressed contestant? | Result out Bigg Boss 19 viewers have spoken! In a fan-driven style poll between Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal, the competition for the Best-Dressed Contestant was intense. Find out who won India TV's poll.

With Malti Chahar's rumoured eviction from Bigg Boss 19 in the finale week, the show has finally found its Top 5 contestants. As we await a confirmation on the same, it's time we announce the results of the best-dressed contestants poll that was conducted by India TV on Monday, December 1.

Three contestants were named in the poll - Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal. Find out who won.

Who is the best-dressed contestant of Bigg Boss 19?

This season, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal have thoroughly impressed fans with their fashion sense. However, Bigg Boss loyalists decided who's the best via a poll hosted on India TV's website and X (India TV English). Both platforms unanimously decided the best-dressed winner as Gaurav Khanna.

Be it his casual T-shirts, athleisure outfits or formal suits, the Anupamaa actor's fashion sense was the talk of the town apart from his game plan and strategies. Take a look:

Gaurav Khanna on supporting his wife’s decision not to have kids

A press conference was held inside Bigg Boss 19 house on December 1, where Gaurav Khanna was directly questioned about why he opened up about his wife, Akanksha Chamola's decision not to have kids, on the show. He was asked whether he revealed the same to play the sympathy card.

Gaurav spoke about his feelings and said, “Sabse pehle toh main ye bolna chahta hu ki of course I love kids, aur maine jab shaadi ki thi toh main bilkul dil se chahta tha ki mere bachche ho. Toh aaj ke zamaane mein bade kam aise mard hain jo apni biwi se itna pyaar karte hain ki wo apni dil ki choice ko maar sakein. (First of all, I want to say that of course I love kids, and when I got married, I genuinely wanted to have children. But in today’s world, very few men love their wives so much that they’re willing to suppress their own wishes for her).”

He further went on to say, "I love my wife. Main har vo baat manunga jo meri biwi kahegi." The MasterChef winner also highlighted the importance of valuing one's partner's choices in marriage.

It must be noted that Gaurav Khanna is the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19. He is the top contender in line for the winning trophy on December 7.

