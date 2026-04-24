CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live: CUET PG scorecard links, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2026 result will be announced today, April 24. CUET PG result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. CUET PG was held from March 6 to 27, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET PG scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.