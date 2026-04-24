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  4. CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live: CUET PG scorecard links, login credentials
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CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live: CUET PG scorecard links, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live: CUET PG result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

CUET PG Result 2026 Live: How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
CUET PG Result 2026 Live: How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2026 result will be announced today, April 24. CUET PG result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. CUET PG was held from March 6 to 27, 2026. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

CUET PG scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.  

Live updates :CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live Updates

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  • 10:48 AM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
    • Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link 
    • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 10:47 AM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CUET PG result 2026 links

    CUET PG result 2026 links is exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CUET PG result 2026 websites

    CUET PG result 2026 website is exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CUET PG result time 2026

    CUET PG result 2026 is likely to be out at 5 pm. CUET PG scorecard once released, the candidates can check and download CUET PG scorecard PDF on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CUET PG result date 2026

    CUET PG result 2026 will be announced today, April 24. CUET PG result websites are - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG scorecard will be available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

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CUET Common University Entrance Test Exam Result
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