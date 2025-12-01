Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, who is the best-dressed contestant? | Vote Now Bigg Boss 19 viewers are buzzing as Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal go head-to-head in a new fashion poll. Vote now to decide who is the best-dressed contestant of BB 19.

New Delhi:

This week marks the finale of Bigg Boss 19. The new season, which first premiered on August 24, 2025, is considered a hit by its loyalists. As the show nears its end, it's time to look back at the months gone by and assess who is worthy of the trophy.

On the Bigg Boss 19 finale week, India TV has handed the power to the audience to decide the best of the season. We have crafted a poll, leaving it to the readers to determine the best-dressed contestant of the season. Let's find out more.

Vote now: Who's the best-dressed this season?

Bigg Boss is not just about fights and kitchen politics. It is also about dressing up. This season, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal have consistently impressed fans with their fashion sense. However, who do you think is the one contestant who truly took the cake when it came to fashion? Vote now and stay tuned for the answer (result out at 7 pm on December 2).

Who are the remaining Top 6 contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house?

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Ashnoor Kaur was asked to leave the house for her scuffle with Tanya Mittal. On Sunday, Shehbaz Badesha was evicted from the house. With two evictions, Bigg Boss 19 got its Top 6 finalists. Reportedly, a mid-week eviction is to take place in order to have the Top 5 contestants.

It must be noted that Anupamaa actor and Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna was the season's first finalist after he won the Ticket to Finale task. The contestants who are in the finale week and have come a step closer to the Bigg Boss 19 trophy are as follows:

Gaurav Khanna (Finalist) Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal Pranit More Amaal Malik Malti Chahar

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will air on both JioHotstar and Colors on December 7.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: After Ashnoor, Shehbaz gets evicted; a look at top 6 contestants competing for finale