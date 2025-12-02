Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar faces mid-week eviction? Internet reacts Malti Chahar has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 19. Social media is buzzing with reactions on her rumoured exit from the house.

The final week of Bigg Boss 19 is considered the trickiest. Mid-week evictions, more outbursts, strategies and last-minute changes in game plans - that's how the finale week of Bigg Boss usually looks. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ashnoor Kaur was asked to leave after her scuffle with Tanya Mittal. This was followed by Shehbaz Badesha, who was voted out of the show, making it a double elimination week. This left the show with the Top 6 contestants.

With apprehensions running high, Malti Chahar has reportedly faced mid-week evictions.

Malti Chahar evicted from Bigg Boss 19?

Malti Chahar entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant and has largely remained in the news, thanks to her constant fights with Farrhana Bhatt and her close bond with Pranit More. However, several reports suggest that Malti has been eliminated from the show as part of mid-week evictions. Please note that an official confirmation from the makers is awaited. Take a look:

What is the Internet's reaction?

As fans await official confirmation and wait for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 19 to see if the rumours of Malti Chahar's eviction are indeed true, opinions are floating on the web. "FINALLY! That is the best news for the final week! As expected, the useless and worst contestant, #MaltiChahar, got evicted from the Finale Race. She contributed nothing but negativity and mean spirited comments. Her eviction is truly a case of good riddance to bad rubbish. Now the Top 5 consists of the real contenders. This makes #GauravKhanna's path to winning the trophy even clearer! #BiggBoss19", wrote a fan. Yet another posted, "It was obvious they are gonna evict her. They had not even put her in the promo video earlier which they edited later. Why playing this voting game when they are gonna decide everything. I wished she stayed more." A third user quipped, "Well played #maltichahar...she played individually."

Who are the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

If Malti Chahar is evicted from the show, Bigg Boss 19 has got its Top 5 contestants of the show. The ones who continue to remain on BB 19 and fight for the winning trophy are:

Gaurav Khanna (Finalist) Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal Pranit More Amaal Malik

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm daily.

