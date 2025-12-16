Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers deported from Thailand, enroute to India | WATCH Goa nightclub fire: A video from a Thailand airport has surfaced showing the Luthra brothers walking with officials. The two had fled to Thailand shortly after the tragic fire at their nightclub in North Goa.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, are on their way to India after being deported from Thailand in connection with the investigation in a deadly nightclub fire that killed 25 people.

Video surfaces from Bangkok airport

A video from a Thailand airport has surfaced showing the Luthra brothers walking with officials. The two had fled to Thailand shortly after the tragic fire at their nightclub in North Goa. Officials said that soon after landing in India, both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra will be taken into custody at Delhi airport for further legal proceedings.

Days after the incident, the Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the brothers. Interpol also issued a Blue Corner Notice to track their location. Later, their passports were cancelled at the request of the Goa government, leading to their deportation. A Delhi court recently refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the Luthra brothers. This decision cleared the way for police action and their detention upon arrival.

The deadly fire at Goa nightclub

The case is linked to a massive fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, on December 6. The incident claimed 25 lives, including 20 staff members and five tourists, while six others were injured. Initial investigations suggest that fireworks used inside the club may have triggered the blaze. Fire officials said most victims died due to suffocation after being trapped inside.

Authorities said the nightclub had narrow exits and a small access bridge, which made evacuation difficult and delayed rescue operations. Fire engines also had to be stationed far from the spot, further slowing relief efforts.