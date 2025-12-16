PM Modi remembers 1971 war heroes on Vijay Diwas: 'Moment of pride in our history' The 1971 war was fought between India and Pakistan from December 3 to December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh from East Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to India’s soldiers on Vijay Diwas, recalling their courage and sacrifice during the 1971 war. In a social media message, he said the armed forces’ unwavering resolve and selfless service secured a historic victory for the nation. He added that their bravery remains a source of pride and continues to inspire generations of Indians.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he wrote in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the armed forces, saying the nation bows in pride and gratitude for the landmark victory of 1971. He said the triumph underlined India’s strategic resolve and highlighted the flawless coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

“On Vijay Diwas, the nation bows in pride and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces who delivered the decisive victory of 1971. The Army, Navy and Air Force operated in flawless coordination, reshaping history and asserting India’s strategic resolve. Their valour, discipline and combat spirit continue to inspire generations and strengthen our national will,” Singh said in a post on X.

The 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh

The 1971 war was fought between India and Pakistan from December 3 to December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh from East Pakistan. On December 16, 1971, observed as Vijay Diwas, Pakistan’s Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi surrendered in Dhaka, and more than 93,000 Pakistani troops were taken prisoner.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff at the time, is widely credited with India’s success in the 1971 war. However, many others also played equally important roles in securing India’s decisive victory over Pakistan.

Also read: Six unsung heroes of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan