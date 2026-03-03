Congress names 42 candidates for Assam polls; Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Ripun Bora from Barchalla

New Delhi:

The Congress party on Tuesday announced its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Among the key names is Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha and Assam Congress president, who will contest from Jorhat and senior leader Ripun Bora has been fielded from Barchalla. Other candidates include Abhijit Paul from Silchar, Indraneel Pegu from Majuli, and Mira Borthakur Goswami from Dispur.

Assam Assembly elections likely in March-April

Elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly are expected to be held in March–April 2026. The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule soon.

Current political numbers

At present, the ruling BJP-led NDA holds the majority in the Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 64 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) together strengthen its position.

In the opposition camp, Congress has 26 MLAs. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 15 members, and CPI(M) has one. There is also one Independent MLA. In the 2021 elections, the BJP-led alliance retained power with 75 seats. The Congress-led alliance improved its performance, winning 50 seats.