From Lt Gen Sagat Singh to GC Chandan Singh, six unsung heroes of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff back then, is generally credited with India's success in 1971. However, there were many others who played an equally important role in ensuring India's victory over Pakistan.

India celebrates Vijay Diwas every year on December 16 to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in 1971. India's victory over Pakistan is considered as a major turning point in the history of the world, particularly that of the Indian subcontinent, as it led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff back then, is generally credited with India's success in 1971. However, there were many others who played an equally important role in ensuring India's victory over Pakistan. So as the country celebrates Vijay Diwas, here's a look at India's seven unsung hero from the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War:

Lieutenant General Sagat Singh

Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was the commander of IV Corps during the 1971 war. He is credited for strategizing India's first heliborne operation during the Battle of Sylhet, which happened between December 7 and 15. For his leadership skills shown during the battle, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

Group Captain Chandan Singh

Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Group Captain Chandan Singh was the commanding officer of Air Force Station Jorhat during the 1971 war. Singh, who later went on to become Air Vice Marshal, is crediting for masterminding India's helicopter operations in Sylhet and Dacca. He ensured that the India armed forces successfully conduct the mission. For this, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya

During the 1971 war, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya - a Major back then - displayed extreme courage and leadership skills while battling the Pakistani forces in the Battle of Basantar. He led the troops from the front and captured well-fortified enemy position despite heavy resistance. For this, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Major General Kulwant Singh Pannu

Major General Kulwant Singh Pannu was an officer in the Parachute Regiment. During the 1971 war, he led his troops in capturing the Poongli Bridge over the Jamuna river in Bangladesh, for which he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. His citation says, "Lieutenant Colonel Pannu displayed conspicuous gallantry, exemplary leadership, determination and devotion to duty in keeping with the best traditions of the Army."

Captain Mohan Narayan Rao

Captain Mohan Narayan Rao Samant was an officer in the Indian Navy. During the 1971 war, he was involved in covert operations in training Bengali students against the Pakistan Army under Operation X. He also participated in Operation Jackpot, which helped in supplying tonnes of logistical support. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Vice Admiral N Krishnan

Vice Admiral N Krishnan was the commander of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Under his leadership, INS Vikrant struck the Chittagong and Cox's Bazar harbours, giving a huge jolt to the Pakistani forces. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his leadership skills during the battle.

