Akash, Bofors: Vijay Diwas celebrated with dishes named after weapons used in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi:

Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Army Headquarters in Delhi to commemorate the vicotory of Operation Sindoor. During the occasion, various dishes were prepared named after weapons used in the conflict such as Sinduri Sandesh, Akash, Bofors, and the L-70 air defense gun. These weapons not only played a crucial role in driving back the Pakistani forces during Operation Sindoor, but they also instilled great fear in the Pakistani army. This is why, as a war trophy, a Pakistani Turkish drone was also displayed at the venue.

Army showcases range of indigenously developed technologies

From various AI-based platforms to a drone analysis system that studies recovered drones for extracting useful information, the Indian Army showcased a range of indigenously developed technologies in Delhi on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas' on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At Home' event hosted at the Army House by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, officials said. The occasion featured an "impressive showcase of indigenously developed technologies and niche capabilities, reflecting Indian Army's steady transformation into a modern, innovative and self-reliant force", the defence ministry said.

'Vijay Diwas' marks victory of 1971 War

'Vijay Diwas' is celebrated on December 16, marking India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The display reflected how Indian soldiers, engineers, start-ups and academic institutions are working together to develop solutions that strengthen national security, while also offering strong benefits for disaster response, infrastructure development and sustainability, the ministry said in a statement.

The presence of large number of guests including 73 ambassadors and high commissioners alongside gallantry award winners, sportspersons, achievers from varied fields and senior Indian leadership, underscored India's "expanding global defence engagement" and the "growing international confidence in the nation's homegrown military technologies", it said.

During the occasion, the Army also displayed a compact, portable AI system designed to function even in areas with no internet or network connectivity.

This 'AI-in-a-Box' allows users to analyse information, plan tasks and receive decision support independently. Built to work in tough conditions, the system ensures that technology "remains available even in remote locations", the statement said.

The 'At Home' display reflects the Indian Army's steady transformation, "driven by Indian minds, Indian industry and Indian values". By combining operational experience with innovation, the Army is strengthening national security while contributing meaningfully to disaster response, sustainability and self-reliance, it added.

