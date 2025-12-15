NIA names top LeT commander Sajid Jatt as key conspirator in Pahalgam terror attack case Pahalgam terror attack case: Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead at Baisaran valley, near Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Jatt has been named as a key conspirator in the Pahalgam terror attack as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet in a special court in Jammu. Sajid carries a Rs 10 lakh reward announced by the NIA.

The NIA on Monday chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its front organization The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisation.

Sajid Jatt named as accused in chargesheet filed by NIA

The chargesheet, which details Pakistan's conspiracy, roles of the accused, and supporting evidence in the case, has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack. The attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists, left 25 tourists and one local civilian dead.

According to NIA, Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt is also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu. NIA's chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by Indian security forces during the action in Operation Mahadev at Dachigam, Srinagar, in July 2025, weeks after the deadly terror attack. The three have been identified as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani.

LeT/TRF, as well as the four abovementioned terrorists, have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In its chargesheet, NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India.

NIA, through a meticulous scientific probe spanning the past almost eight months, had traced the conspiracy in the case to Pakistan, which has been unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India.



The two accused persons viz Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothatd were arrested by the NIA on June 22, 2025, for harbouring terrorists have also been chargesheeted. During interrogation, the two men had disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and had also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to proscribed LeT terror outfit.

Who is Sajid Jatt?

Sajid Jatt, a Pakistani terrorist carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, is among the NIA's most wanted operatives. His real name is Habibullah Malik, and he is a resident of Pakistan's Kasur district in Punjab province. He is also known by several aliases, including Saifullah, Nomi, Numan, Langda, Ali Sajid, Usman Habib and Shani.

A top commander of LeT and its front organisation, TRF, Sajid Jatt is believed to be the key mastermind behind several major terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. In October 2022, he was officially designated an "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Investigating agencies suspect that Sajid Jatt operates from the LeT headquarters in Islamabad. He is said to be the operational chief of TRF and plays a crucial role in recruitment, funding, infiltration and providing logistical and operational support to hybrid terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley.

Between 2023 and 2025, his name has been linked to multiple high-profile terror attacks. These include the Dhangri massacre in Rajouri in January 2023, in which seven civilians were killed, the IAF convoy attack in Poonch in May 2024 that left one soldier martyred, the Reasi bus attack on pilgrims in June 2024, and the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. He is suspected to have been the mastermind or key conspirator in these incidents.

The NIA has filed several chargesheets against Sajid Jatt for waging war against the Government of India and has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Security agencies consider him one of the most dangerous faces of the Pakistan-backed terror network operating in Kashmir.

