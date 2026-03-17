Benjamin Netanyahu's office posts new pic of Israeli PM ordering hit on Iranian officials amid death rumours

Tel Aviv:

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office shared an image on its official X, formerly Twitter, account that it said showed Benjamin Netanyahu overseeing military action against senior figures in Iran’s leadership, signalling a sharp escalation in the widening Israel–Iran conflict.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials,” and showed him in a command setting as the conflict with Iran rages on, with both nations carrying out strikes against each other.

The post came amid a surge of online speculation, including unverified claims and conspiracy theories alleging that Netanyahu had been killed or incapacitated by Iranian strikes. Israeli and independent fact checkers have repeatedly dismissed these claims, reaffirming that the prime minister is alive and continuing to carry out official duties.

Israeli officials have framed the image as proof that Benjamin Netanyahu is directly overseeing decisions on targeted strikes against Iran’s leadership, set against an expanding Israeli and US offensive marked by sustained air and missile attacks on Iranian military and strategic assets.

Tensions between the two sides have surged to unusually high levels, with Israeli strikes reportedly killing senior Iranian figures, including Ali Larijani, while Tehran has retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks across the region.

Another video fuels Netanyahu's death buzz

Amid rumours about his death, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday posted a video on his official X account that has sparked fresh online speculation, with some viewers claiming a ring on his finger briefly appears to disappear as he moves his arm.

“BREAKING: WHY DOES NETANYAHU’S RING DISAPPEAR AS HE MOVES HIS ARM… Is this also AI??” one user wrote on X.

The footage shows Netanyahu walking outdoors in Jerusalem and casually interacting with civilians. It was released as persistent rumours about his death continued to circulate online during the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

The video appears intended to counter those claims, which have intensified in recent days as the regional conflict escalated following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28, along with Tehran’s subsequent retaliation.

Also read: Iran security chief Ali Larijani and top commander Gholamreza Soleimani killed, claims Israel