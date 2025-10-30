MHA appoints Shri Singh as special public prosecutor in Pahalgam terror attack case Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead at Baisaran valley, near Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed advocate Shri Singh as a special public prosecutor for the trial of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to file a chargesheet in the matter soon.

"The central government hereby appoints Mr Shri Singh, advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case No. RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, on behalf of the NIA, before the NIA special court, Jammu and High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," according to a notification issued by the MHA.

NIA to submit its chargesheet

A Jammu court had, on September 18, given a 45-day extension to the NIA to complete its probe into the Pahalgam attack. The extension expires this week and it is expected that the agency will file its chargesheet now.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed Parliament on July 29 that the attackers were Pakistani nationals affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

So far, the NIA has questioned over 1,000 individuals, including tourists, pony owners, photographers, shopkeepers, and local workers, as part of its extensive probe.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out pre-dawn air strikes targeting terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

