Tarique Rahman, BNP chief, wins both constituencies as counting of votes continues for Bangladesh elections

Dhaka:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman has won both the constituencies he contested as counting of votes was underway on Thursday after Bangladeshis cast ballots in the crucial general elections to elect a new government to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

Citing BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan, the Dhaka Tribune reported that Rahman secured victories in the Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6 constituencies. He had contested the elections from these two seats.

BNP takes lead on 60 seats

Latest vote counting trends from Bangladesh’s February 12 parliamentary elections show the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in a strong position, leading in 60 constituencies. Jamaat-e-Islami is trailing with leads in 18 seats, while the National Citizens Party has secured a lead in one constituency.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said around 48 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 2 pm nationwide, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Soon after voting concluded, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus thanked people for their participation in the general elections and the referendum.

"I call upon political parties and candidates to uphold democratic decency, tolerance, and mutual respect even after the final results are announced. Differences of opinion will exist, but in the national interest, we must remain united," he said.

"We will move forward collectively toward building an accountable, inclusive, and justice-based state," he added. "Let's work together in this journey to strengthen democracy."

Bangladesh voted to select a new government

Bangladesh today voted in a crucial general election to choose a new government to replace the interim administration that assumed power after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

Voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held in 299 of the 300 constituencies across the country, beginning at 7:30 am (local time) under tight security and continuing until 4:30 pm. In polling stations where voters were still in queues at closing time, voting was allowed to continue until all present had cast their ballots. Counting of votes has already begun in several places.

The election in one constituency was cancelled following the death of a candidate.

The parliamentary polls were conducted alongside a nationwide referendum on an extensive 84-point reform package.

The contest is being viewed primarily as a direct battle between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. The Awami League was disbanded and barred from contesting the elections by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus last year.

