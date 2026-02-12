Telangana municipal elections 2026: Counting of votes for 116 municipalities, 7 corporations today

Hyderabad:

The counting of votes for elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana, widely seen as a key test of popularity for the ruling Congress and opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), will take place on Friday (February 13).

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), counting will begin at 8 am across 123 centres in the state. The process is expected to be time-consuming as the elections were conducted using ballot papers.

Security heightened

The SEC said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS will remain in force in and around the counting centres. Entry into the counting halls will be restricted to counting supervisors and assistants, candidates, and their authorised election and counting agents.

Webcasting arrangements will be in place at all counting centres and outside strong rooms, the Commission said. Counting of postal ballots will be taken up first, followed by regular ballot papers.

Over 73% voting was recorded

More than 73 per cent of eligible voters cast their votes on February 11 in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in Delhi on Thursday, conveyed confidence that the party would perform well in the urban polls, party sources said.

Union Coal Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy expressed hope that the BJP would secure impressive results despite what he alleged was the misuse of power and distribution of money by the Congress.

After its strong performance in the gram panchayat elections held in December last year, the ruling Congress is aiming to consolidate its position as the dominant political force in the state through decisive victories in urban local body polls.

The BJP, seeking to emerge as a credible alternative to both the Congress and the previously ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), mounted an energetic campaign during the municipal elections.

The BRS, which suffered setbacks in the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is looking to build on its improved showing in the gram panchayat elections and make significant gains in the municipal polls to revive its political prospects in Telangana.

