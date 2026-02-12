Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Close contest between BNP and Jammat; Tarique Rahman takes lead

Dhaka:

Early trends from the counting of votes in Bangladesh's 13th general elections on Thursday indicate a closely fought contest between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, with both sides neck and neck across several constituencies. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is leading comfortably in his constituency. Election officials said vote counting is underway amid tight security arrangements, with results expected to become clearer as more rounds are completed.

The voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

The voting began in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am (local time) amid tight security and continued until 4:30 pm. However, in places where voters were inside the polling station, the voting will continue until they vote.