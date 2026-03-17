Former India cricketer reflects on Kuldeep Yadav's role for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is all set to kick off on March 28. Ahead of the start of the tournament, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and talked about the role that star spinner Kuldeep Yadav could play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.

It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign by taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. Ahead of the clash, there is no doubt that a lot will depend on Kuldeep Yadav’s performance.

"Kuldeep's role is to pick up wickets. He comes to bowl after six overs and is a wicket-taker. Since Kuldeep Yadav has reached Delhi, we have seen his new avatar. He was with KKR earlier, and he wasn't getting chances to play matches. Delhi bought him in the auction and backed him as well," Kaif told Star Sports.

"Rishabh Pant backed him a lot, and Kuldeep's wicket-taking ability came to the fore. Delhi benefits a lot from that in the middle overs. Along with him, Axar Patel bowls even with the new ball, but he got fewer wickets last year. He missed a few matches as well. Axar Patel will bowl with the new ball this time, and Vipraj Nigam is also there. So I am not worried there," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav’s numbers in the IPL

Speaking of Kuldeep Yadav, the star spinner has played a total of 98 games in the IPL (Indian Premier League). Throughout those 98 matches, Kuldeep has taken a total of 102 wickets to his name and maintains an economy of 8.03. He will hope for more good performances as he takes the stage for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026.

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