24-year-old South Africa batter ruled out of remainder of New Zealand T20Is, replacement yet to be announced

New Delhi:

With New Zealand and South Africa facing off across five T20Is, South Africa have been dealt a blow early into the series as 24-year-old Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series. It is worth noting that Hermann made his international debut in the first T20I.

In his first game for the Proteas, Hermann injured his right hamstring while fielding in the first T20I of the series, which was held at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The scans on Hermann have confirmed a grade two tear.

South Africa has yet to name a replacement for the injured batter, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the 2nd T20I of the series. Speaking of the series, the first T20I was won by the Proteas as they registered a comfortable victory against the Black Caps.

South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj gave his take after the first T20I win

Speaking of the series, South Africa performed exceptionally well in the first T20I of the series. Taking on the Black Caps at the Bay Oval, the clash saw New Zealand coming in to bat first, and the side was immediately put under pressure by South Africa’s bowling attack.

The hosts were bundled out for just 91 runs in the first innings. Nqobani Mokoena was the highest wicket-taker for South Africa with three wickets to his name. Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each as well.

Chasing down the target, Connor Esterhuizen’s unbeaten 45-run knock helped the Proteas chase down the target and register a 7-wicket victory. After the game, South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj came forward and gave his take on the clash.

“Yeah, I think all the plans paid off and the execution was pretty top-notch from our bowlers. It’s a young bowling lineup, but whatever we asked them to do, they stood up. It was a little bit nervy towards the end, but it showed the maturity in Connor and Dian and the way they played to take us over the line. Very much so. It’s really exciting to see the depth in the system and how the guys fit into international cricket,” Maharaj said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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