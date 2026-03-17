Rajya Sabha Tally: NDA dominates, Opposition trails; who holds the upper hand in the Upper House?

New Delhi:

The results of the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16 have been declared, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), putting up a strong performance and further consolidating its position in the Upper House of Parliament, securing victory on 22 out of the total 37 seats.

These biennial elections, held across 10 states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, were necessitated due to the retirement of sitting members. Rajya Sabha MPs serve a term of six years, with elections held every two years.

Out of the 37 seats that fell vacant, 26 candidates were elected unopposed, while elections were held for the remaining 11 seats, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Odisha, and 2 in Haryana. The NDA swept all 5 seats in Bihar, in Odisha, the BJP won 2 seats, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured 1, and a BJP-backed Independent won 1. While in Haryana, the BJP and the Indian National Congress won one seat each.

Among the 26 unopposed seats, the NDA secured 13 seats, with the BJP alone winning 7. The remaining seats went to its allies, including Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (Athawale), Nationalist Congress Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi and United People's Party Liberal.

Which party won how many seats in each state?

Taking both contested and unopposed seats together, the NDA has secured 24 out of 37 seats, while other parties collectively managed 13 seats. This outcome further strengthens the NDA’s numerical edge in the Rajya Sabha, giving it greater leverage in pushing its legislative agenda. The final figures for the 37 seats have been released. Let's take a look at which party has secured how many seats in each state.

State NDA INDIA Others Maharashtra BJP 3, NCP 1, Shiv Sena 1, RPI-A 1 NCP-SP 1 0 Tamil Nadu AIADMK 1, PMK 1 DMK 2, Congress 1, DMDK 1 0 West Bengal BJP 1 TMC 4 0 Bihar BJP 2, JDU 2, RLM 1 0 0 Odisha BJP 2, Independent 1 0 BJD 1 Assam BJP 2, UPPL 1 0 0 Telangana 0 Congress 2 0 Chhattisgarh BJP 1 Congress 1 0 Haryana BJP 1 Congress 1 0 Himachal Pradesh 0 Congress 1 0

Rajya Sabha: Current Party Position

After the March 16 election, here's the current position of Rajya Sabha party-wise:

NDA+ (Total: 141)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 106 (including 5 Nominated members)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 5

Janata Dal United (JDU): 4

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 4

Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 2

Shiv Sena: 2

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL): 2

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP): 1

Janata Dal Secular (JDS): 1

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD): 1

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM): 1

National People's Party (NPP): 1

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK): 1

Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A): 1

Mizo National Front (MNF): 1

Independents: 2 (Dilip Ray and Kartikeya Sharma)

Nominated: 6

INDIA+ (Total: 75)

Indian National Congress (INC): 29

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC): 13

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 8

Samajwadi Party (SP): 4

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M): 3

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 3

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC): 3

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 2

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 2

Communist Party of India (CPI): 2

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP): 1

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS-UBT): 1

Kerala Congress-Mani (KCM): 1

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK): 1

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM): 1

Independent: 1 (Kapil Sibal)

Others (Total: 27)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 10

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP): 7

Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 6

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS): 3

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 1

Vacant

2 (1 Jharkhand and 1 Nominated)

Also Read: Odisha Rajya Sabha Election Result: Major cross-voting helps BJP win 3 seats; BJD bags 1

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