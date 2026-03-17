Sanju Samson breaks silence on his exit from Rajasthan Royals, opens up on facing them in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The marquee tournament is slated to begin on March 28, and the 10 franchises will look to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, one of the most anticipated games of the tournament would be the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The two sides are set to take on each other in Guwahati on March 30, and the clash will be much anticipated as Sanju Samson, who had been with Royals for several years, has now been traded to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja.

Ahead of the clash, Sanju Samson took centre stage and broke his silence on his exit from the franchise. Speaking up on how time with the side was up, and he was looking to move on.

“This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket,” Sanju Samson told PTI.

Ravindra Jadeja will feature for RR against CSK

Apart from Sanju Samson, it would be the same situation for veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. It is worth noting that Jadeja was a stalwart for Chennai Super Kings for many years and left the franchise when he was traded for Sanju Samson.

Notably, Jadeja made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the tournament, and coming back home once, the star player will hope to put in his best performances as Royals look to get their hands on their second IPL title.

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