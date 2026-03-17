Foot overbridge collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar area, search operation underway

New Delhi:

An old iron footbridge over a drain in Block 3 near Mother Dairy in Rupnagar, Delhi, collapsed on Tuesday. A woman fell into the drain and is being searched for. Fire engines are present at the scene, Delhi Police said. The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the overbridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Woman was on the bridge at the time of the collapse

DFS officials said the woman was on the bridge at the time of the collapse and fell into the 'nala' below. Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service to locate her.

Authorities have cordoned off the area

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and to facilitate the ongoing rescue efforts. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, adding that a detailed inspection will be carried out once the rescue operation concludes. Further details are awaited.