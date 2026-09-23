17-year-old boy stabbed to death after altercation in Delhi, three, including two minors, held

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation after he accidentally collided with three teenagers in a lane in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Wednesday. A 19-year-old man has been arrested, while two minors have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Three people stabbed teenager

The incident happened around 8:30 pm on Tuesday on Than Singh Road, where a PCR call was received regarding the stabbing of a person.

The local police team reached the spot and found the teenager injured. He was rushed to Jeevan Mala Hospital by a constable with the help of members of the public, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

During the inquiry, police learnt that the teenager had allegedly been stabbed by three people. An FIR was subsequently registered under murder charges.

A dedicated team comprising police personnel from the local police station analysed CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance and gathered information from local sources to identify the suspects, officials said.

Three accused, including two minors, held

The three accused-- Tushar, 19, a resident of Anand Parbat, and two minors aged 17 and 15 --- were subsequently apprehended from the area, police said.

According to police, during interrogation, the accused told investigators that they were walking through a lane when the victim approached them from the opposite direction. The two groups accidentally collided while passing each other, leading to an altercation.

The argument escalated, and all three accused allegedly stabbed the teenager with a knife before fleeing the spot, police said.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered at the instance of the accused. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Earlier on Monday, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as police personnel at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi, police said. According to the complaint, the girl had visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend at around 7 pm. After offering prayers, the two went to a park near the temple around 7.30 pm. Police said the three accused, aged between 25 and 30 years, allegedly approached the teenagers at the park and claimed to be policemen. The accused allegedly threatened the two and raped the girl, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

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