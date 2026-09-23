Jaishankar meets Rubio at UN General Assembly, raises concerns over US tariffs of up to 100% on Russian oil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday during the High-Level Week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he is leading the Indian delegation. The meeting covered India's concerns over the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), as well as developments in the Gulf and Ukraine.

Sharing details on X, Jaishankar said he had "reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA" during the discussion with Rubio. The proposed US legislation could allow tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, with India and China among the countries that fall into this category.

India raises concerns over US sanctions bill

The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act cleared the US Senate in August before passing the House by 262-159. If implemented, the legislation would give US President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major importers of Russian oil and gas.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was aware of the legislation's passage and was following what happens next.

"The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. We are monitoring further developments on this matter," the ministry said.

New Delhi also reiterated its focus on maintaining energy supplies for the country's 1.4 billion people. The ministry said India remained "firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people" and would continue pursuing it "through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics."

Rubio discusses Gulf tensions and oil prices

The Gulf situation also featured in the Jaishankar-Rubio talks, along with the Ukraine conflict.

Rubio had addressed the recent movement in oil prices on Tuesday, saying the increase could not be attributed only to developments involving Iran or the Strait of Hormuz. According to Rubio, most of the rise was linked to disruptions and geopolitical risks connected to Yemen and the Ukraine conflict.

He also said Washington would support Saudi Arabia if the situation were to worsen.

Rubio said the US would support Saudi Arabia if the situation escalated, according to Bloomberg.

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