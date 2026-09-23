Woman chased, harassed by bike-borne men in Delhi's Hauz Khas; pushed off scooty, sustains grievous injuries

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and harassed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men, who purportedly rammed their bike into her scooty in South Delhi, leaving her seriously injured, officials said. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The woman, who works at an office in Saket, alleged that the incident took place on the intervening night of September 11 and 12 near Panchsheel Park metro station in Hauz Khas area, when she was returning home on her scooty.

What happened to the woman?

According to the complaint, two men in their twenties riding a motorcycle allegedly began following the woman, passing remarks and teasing her. She alleged that the men continued to pursue her and make objectionable comments before ramming their motorcycle into her scooty.

The woman allegedly lost control and fell, skidding for around 100 to 150 metres on a stretch of road covered with stones and dust. The complaint said she suffered deep cuts, bleeding, and extensive skin injuries.

Passersby arranged an ambulance, while her colleagues reached the spot after she shared her live location. She was initially taken to Max Hospital in Saket and later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Noida, where doctors advised plastic surgery due to the severity of her injuries, she said.

Police, however, said the initial information they received was regarding a road accident and not an alleged case of stalking or harassment.

Around 1 am on September 12, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Hauz Khas police station. The investigating officer reached the reported spot but found no injured person there and learnt that the woman had been shifted to Max Hospital in Saket.

When police reached the hospital, they learnt that the injured woman had already been discharged at her request. She was subsequently contacted and told police that she was on her way to Medanta Hospital for further treatment, officials said.

Police later learnt that the woman had left for her hometown for further treatment.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to verify the incident but could not trace the alleged occurrence in the available footage, police said.

FIR registered, probe underway

On September 14, the complainant's cousin sister visited the police station, where she was shown the available CCTV footage. According to police, she was also unable to identify the woman or the alleged accused in the footage.

A complaint was subsequently received on September 15 from a lawyer claiming to represent the woman. Police contacted the complainant again, following which she said she would return to Delhi and join the investigation after recovering from her injuries.

An FIR has since been registered under appropriate sections of law, and the investigation is underway, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said police are in contact with the complainant and are making efforts to establish the complete sequence of events. "We are aware of the matter and an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Police are in continuous contact with the complainant as she is under treatment in her hometown and recovering. She will be joining the investigation soon," Mittal said.

Police said efforts were being made to verify the allegations, identify the accused and establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

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