Lady Shri Ram College shifts classes online after 17-year-old girl's rape in Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park

New Delhi:

Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women cancelled its regular classes on Tuesday and shifted classes online for Wednesday after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir in the national capital. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of students and people living or studying in the area. Lady Shri Ram College is located around 2 kilometres from the spot where the alleged incident took place. Following the incident, the college administration decided to cancel regular classes and move Wednesday's academic activities online.

"After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require," Principal Kanika K Ahuja told PTI. The college said the safety, security and well-being of its students remained its top priority.

Three arrested in connection with alleged rape

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of the minor girl, officials said. One of the accused was injured during a brief exchange of fire with police. According to police sources, the alleged rape took place inside an old and dilapidated stone structure in Aastha Kunj Park. The three accused allegedly took turns to assault the girl. One of the accused, identified as Asif, allegedly posed as a policeman along with the others before taking the girl to a secluded part of the park at gunpoint on Monday evening.

Lawyer, BSc student among accused

The other two accused have been identified as Hemant, a lawyer, and his brother Mukesh -- a final-year BSc Mathematics student. Both were arrested from their house and are being questioned by the police.

The accused are natives of Faridabad in Haryana and currently reside in Delhi's Sri Niwaspuri area. According to the information, the three men knew each other as they lived and worked in the vicinity of Aastha Kunj Park and frequently met there.

Police checking if accused involved in other incidents

Police are also verifying information about whether the three accused may have been involved in similar incidents at the park in the past. However, police said no complaint relating to any such incident has been received so far. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether there were any other victims and are continuing their probe into the case.

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