Delhi Cabinet approves Durga EV Auto scheme, 1,300 e-autos to be allotted to women, transgenders

New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet has approved "Durga EV Auto scheme" taking note of women's safety in the national capital. Under this initiative, the Delhi government will deploy 1,300 electric autos, which will be allocated exclusively to women and transgender individuals. Permits for 90 Durga autos will be issued in each district of Delhi, while a total of 130 permits will be granted to transgender individuals across the city.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be a woman or a transgender person. The applicant should not be above 40 years and need to hold a valid commercial driving licence with a Public Vehicle (PV) badge. The family income of the applicant should not cross Rs 5 lakh and they should not own a commercial three-wheeler or auto-rickshaw. Only one woman of the family can apply, and for married applicants, children's age should be under 18 years.

Scheme benefits

Financial support through subsidies on e-auto purchase

Interest subvention on vehicle loans is expected to reduce the financial burden of beneficiaries

The scheme encourages self-employment and financial independence among women and transgender persons, as mentioned on the Delhi Durga scheme portal.

How to apply for Durga EV Auto scheme

The candidates can apply through the official website - govtschemes.in/delhi-durga-scheme, once the registration link gets activated. Here are the steps to follow -

Check your eligibility Visit the official portal - govtschemes.in/delhi-durga-scheme Fill the application form Upload/ attach the required documents Submit and await for confirmation Once submitted, collect your E-Auto Permit.

Documents required

Identity and address proof.

Proof of age.

Income certificate or other income proof.

Delhi residence proof.

Driving Licence or other transport-related documents.

Any additional documents specified by the Delhi Government in the final guidelines.

The Delhi Government has allocated Rs 20 crore in the 2026-27 Budget for e-autos for women and transgender drivers. The initiative can provide beneficiaries with an opportunity to pursue self-employment while contributing to Delhi's transition towards cleaner transportation. The scheme also complements other women-focused initiatives of the Delhi Government, such as the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, which aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women, as mentioned on the Delhi Durga Scheme portal.

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