Chennai Super Kings announce James Foster as new fielding coach ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee tournament is set to begin on March 28, and ahead of the new season, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings came forward to announce the appointment of former England cricketer James Foster as the side’s new fielding coach.

It is worth noting that James Foster represented England across 23 matches. In the 23 matches, he has scored 299 runs to his name. However, apart from his playing career, Foster has a plethora of experience when it comes to coaching.

Ever since calling time on his playing career. Foster won the ILT20 as head coach at Desert Vipers in January and was recently appointed as assistant coach at Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. He has also worked on the coaching staff of England and New Zealand.

Before his stint at Chennai Super Kings begins, it is interesting to note that James Foster has been the fielding coach of Kolkata Knight Riders and has also worked as the assistant coach for the franchise.

At Chennai Super Kings, Foster will be working in close quarters with the side’s wicketkeepers. The five-time champions last won the IPL in 2023, and with some new players in their squad, they will hope for another good season.

Chennai Super Kings kick off IPL season against Royal Rajasthan Royals

Speaking of CSK, the side begins its IPL 2026 season by taking on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. The two sides will meet in Guwahati on March 30. Furthermore, after the clash with Royals, CSK will go on to play Punjab Kings on April 3.

For their third game, the side will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 and Delhi Capitals on April 11. After a subpar season in 2025, Chennai will hope for severe improvement.

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