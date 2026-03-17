Lok Sabha revokes suspension of eight Opposition MPs: 'Don't display placards, AI-generated pictures'

New Delhi:

In a significant development in Parliament, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution to revoke the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). The move came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced a proposal in the House seeking restoration of their membership. The decision has paved the way for the suspended MPs to return to proceedings, bringing a temporary pause to the recent tensions between the treasury benches and the Opposition.

While revoking the suspension, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also issued a stern advisory to members, urging them to maintain decorum in the House. He specifically cautioned against the use of disruptive methods. "Don't display placards, AI-generated pictures," the Speaker told members, emphasising the need to uphold parliamentary dignity and conduct during debates and discussions.

MPs pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Following the revocation of their suspension, all eight Opposition MPs marked their return by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.