Salim Khan discharged after over a month in hospital, recovery continues

New Delhi:

Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter, who was hospitalised in Mumbai last month after suffering a 'minimal' brain haemorrhage, was discharged on Tuesday, March 17, sources said. The 90-year-old screenwriter, one half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, known for films like Sholay, Deewar and Don with Javed Akhtar, had been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17.

Salim Khan discharged from the hospital

A day after Salim Khan's admission, doctors had confirmed that he had suffered a 'minimal' brain haemorrhage, which was treated. He was placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure.

“He has been discharged. The discharge process has been completed, but he is still in the hospital,” a source told PTI on Tuesday.

During his hospital stay, his children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira and Arpita - along with sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, visited him regularly. His long-time collaborator Javed Akhtar also visited him.

Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17

A day after Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last month, Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital had shared a health update. He stated that Salim Khan suffered a very minimal brain haemorrhage, for which a basic procedure called 'DSA' was performed. The procedure was successful, and no surgery was carried out on him. "Salim Khan is currently on a ventilator. He is expected to be taken off the ventilator by today or tomorrow. He is very fit, even by your (journalists’) standards. He was brought here yesterday morning at 8:30 am. As a precaution, he has been kept in the ICU on a ventilator," the doctor explained.

A statement by the doctor's team at Lilavati said: "Hello everybody An official news bulletin was released at around 1.00 pm today dated February 18, 2026 with the consent of the relatives which was meant to be crisp and factual. Yesterday i.e. February 17, 2026, at 8.30 am, Mr. Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital by their family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra. After the initial assessment, patient was initiated treatment in the emergency department and was shifted to the ICU on the first floor for further management. After due diligence by the team of doctors consisting of Dr. Vinay Chauhan (neurologist), Dr. Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr. Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), Dr. Kirti Upadhyaya (nephrologist) and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia, a consensual modality of treatment was initiated. Patient was intubated for better managed care and further investigations."

It was further added, "Today i.e. February 18, 2026, a procedure called as DSA was performed by Dr. Nitin Dange which was successful. Kindly note that there was no surgery involved. Patient is hemodynamically stable and shall be weaned off the ventilator as per medical norms (the process has been initiated). With all due respect, no further bulletin shall be released respecting the family wishes. Please do bear with us as mutual courtesy."

Salim Khan's glorious filmography

Apart from Sholay, Deewar and Don, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar also wrote several landmark films, including Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Salim Khan came to Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of being a part of the film industry and fulfilled his desires too. After acting, Salim began working as an assistant to Abrar Alvi, where he met Javed Akhtar - a meeting that led to one of the most successful writing partnerships in Hindi cinema.

Together, they worked on around two dozen films, with many going on to become blockbusters.

Also read: Salim Khan hospitalised with 'minimal' brain haemorrhage, no surgery needed: Lilavati doctor