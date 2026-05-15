Rajinikanth recalls moment when his 'ego was crushed': 'Not even a single person looked at me'

New Delhi:

South superstar Rajinikanth is known for having one of the biggest fan followings in the country, with crowds usually gathering wherever he goes. But the superstar recently admitted that during a visit to the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, nobody even noticed him.

Despite expecting people to approach him for photos and autographs, he said not a single person looked his way, an experience he described as a real blow to his ego.

Rajinikanth recalls the moment that crushed his ego

On Tuesday, the Coolie actor Rajinikanth attended a special event celebrating 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. At the event, he recalled a visit to the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru when his ego was crushed.

He said, "Gurudev asked me to go with him. I told him it would mean a lot of disturbance for him. But he said, 'no problem, no disturbance, just come'... I thought naturally people would be there, recognise me, shout my name, ask for a photo, and stuff. I also saw many people from Tamil Nadu."

He also added, "Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me… Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving, but no one looked at me…. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego."

The actor said Ravi Shankar had assured him there would be "no disturbance" during the visit. Laughing about the moment later, Rajinikanth pointed towards his head and joked, "Idhar disturb ho gaya (I got disturbed here)." He added that the experience made him truly understand the "power of spirituality".

Rajinikanth's work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller Coolie alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan. He will be seen next in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is a sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer. ​

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