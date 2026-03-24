'Box office ka baap': Rajinikanth praises Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2; filmmaker reacts

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are being discussed everywhere for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is breaking the records of its predecessor film and garnering praise from celebs and fans alike. After Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and others, superstar and veteran actor Rajinikanth has taken to X (formerly Twitter) and praised Ranveer and Aditya. The filmmaker responded with a heartfelt reply.

Rajinikanth lauds Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2

Taking to X, Thalaiva, as he is fondly called, lauded the film, calling it "box office ka baap". He penned, "What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial."

How did Aditya Dhar reply?

The filmmaker took to the comment box and replied, "Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind."

How much has Dhurandhar The Revenge earned so far?

On Day 5, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 65 crore across 20,382 shows. This brings the film's total India gross collections to Rs 619.76 crore and total India net collections to Rs 519.12 crore. Overseas, the film has earned a total of Rs 210 crore in gross collections despite a ban in the Middle East and Gulf countries. The film's total worldwide gross collection amounts to Rs 829.76 crore.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge songs: Eagle-eyed fans notice hidden SRK track in Ranveer Singh's film