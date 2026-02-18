Salim Khan hospitalised with 'minimal' brain haemorrhage, no surgery needed: Lilavati doctor

New Delhi:

Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital shared a health update. He stated that Salim Khan suffered a very minimal brain haemorrhage, for which a basic procedure called 'DSA' was performed. The procedure was successful, and no surgery was carried out on him.

"Salim Khan is currently on a ventilator. He is expected to be taken off the ventilator by today or tomorrow. He is very fit, even by your (journalists’) standards. He was brought here yesterday morning at 8:30 am. As a precaution, he has been kept in the ICU on a ventilator," the doctor explained.

On the afternoon of February 17, the day Salim Khan was hospitalised, Dr Parker from the hospital had shared an update on the Sholay screenwriter's health. "Hello everybody! Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) and an icon in himself, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am, we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status. Regards, Dr Jalil Parkar," his doctor said.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and the rest of the Khan family have been frequenting their visits to Lilavati Hospital as Salim Khan undergoes treatment. Javed Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt, close friends of Salim Khan and family, were also clicked at the hospital last night.

Also read: Salim Khan hospitalised at Lilavati: Salman Khan arrives late night; Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt visit