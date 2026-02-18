Assam Congress fiasco: Bhupen Borah alleges humiliation; Gogoi says 'making excuses to join BJP'

Guwahati:

The Indian National Congress is facing fresh turmoil in Assam after former APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah announced his resignation from the party. Borah declared on Monday that he was stepping down from the Congress, triggering intense political speculation across the state. Shortly after his announcement, some local party leaders claimed that he had spoken with Rahul Gandhi and reconsidered his decision.

However, the latest developments indicate that Borah has indeed severed ties with the Congress and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming days.

The move is being seen as a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

In his fresh attack on the Congress Party, Borah said he gave his 32 years to the party but was snubbed on several occasions at the hands of Gaurav Gogoi. Borah said he even apprised Rahul Gandhi about this but no action was taken.

"I gave 32 years to the Congress party. Congress made me from an MLA to APCC President... When I became president in 2021, Congress was in alliance with AIUDF. I broke the alliance. After that, before the INDIA alliance was formed, I forged alliances with 16 parties... It was decided in the by-election that one seat would go to CPI(ML), but suddenly that night, the name of a different person was announced who had never been a Congress member... Gaurav Gogoi couldn't win that seat... On February 9, a video conference took place regarding the alliance. I was asked to form the alliance again... I started the talks. On the 11th, Gaurav Gogoi said, 'You shouldn't go alone, take Rakibul Hussain along too'... I was talking to all the parties, but on the 13th, Gaurav Gogoi announced that Bhupen Borah had created a misunderstanding. I asked him why he had humiliated me in front of everyone, but he gave no answer... I even told Rahul Gandhi that I couldn't tolerate such humiliation. But no one said anything," he said.

Borah making excuses to join BJP, says Gogoi

Addressing the fiasco, Gaurav Gogoi said Borah was making excuses to join the BJP.

“Whenever someone joins the BJP, they are given a script, and they are expected to read from it. The people of Assam are wondering—if you were facing problems within the Congress party, why didn’t you join another party that is actually fighting against the BJP? There are other political parties that are opposing the BJP. Why did you shake hands with Himanta Biswa Sarma within just one day of resigning?” Gogoi said.

Assam LoP and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said Borah had his blessings and the latter was free to part ways with the Congress.

ALSO READ: Bhupen Borah's exit jolts Assam Congress: Serious 'Pakistan allegations' on Gaurav Gogoi, Himanta makes offer