Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats across 10 states to be held on March 16, Election Commission announces

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that biennial elections to 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha will be held on March 16. The seats are falling vacant on different dates in April. The polls will take place across 10 states: Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.
