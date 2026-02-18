Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats across 10 states to be held on March 16, Election Commission announces

Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats across 10 states to be held on March 16, Election Commission announces

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats across 10 states to be held on March 16, Election Commission announces

Rajya Sabha biennial elections
Rajya Sabha biennial elections Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that biennial elections to 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha will be held on March 16. The seats are falling vacant on different dates in April. The polls will take place across 10 states: Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajya Sabha Election Commission Rajya Sabha Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\