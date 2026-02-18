'You welcomed me with open arms': Kiara Advani pens heart-wrenching tribute to Sidharth Malhotra's father

New Delhi:

After Sidharth Malhotra, wife Kiara Advani took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law Sunil Malhotra. The actor's father, allegedly aged 80, was a former Merchant Navy captain. He passed away after a prolonged illness.

Sharing priceless throwback photos with her father-in-law, Kiara wrote, "From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return."

She continued, "Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered." Take a look:

Previously, Sidharth Malhotra paid tribute to his father and referred to him as his “first hero and silent guide.” On Tuesday, Sidharth paid a final tribute to his father with a deeply personal note. He described him as a man of “rare honesty, integrity and culture,” someone who never let his values bend, no matter what life brought his way. “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad," the actor wrote in an emotional post.

Both Sidharth and Kiara had flown in to Delhi from Mumbai for Sunil Malhotra's last rites.

