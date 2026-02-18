'Talking about PSL': Shadab Khan trolled for 'We will play the final' comment ahead of Namibia clash

Colombo:

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has come under the scanner on social media for his 'We will play the final' comment that has gone viral now. It is unclear if his statement came before the match against India, but netizens are trolling him now as Pakistan face a must-win situation against Namibia to make it to the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the video, a fan is heard asking Shadab, "So, you are here till the semi-finals?" In reply, the all-rounder said, "Till the final." Even though it is possible that this video was shot before the India vs Pakistan match, the viral video has led to Shadab being targeted by fans on social media.

While one of the users mocked Shadab Khan, saying that he is talking about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, another said that the final will be played in the nets between Babar Azam and the all-rounder.

Pakistan to face Namibia today

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to face Namibia today in a must-win encounter at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. They must win this game to qualify for the Super 8 round and if Namibia manage to create an upset, then the USA, who are currently in second place in the Group A points table, will make it to the next round, just like they did in 2024.

Pakistan are coming into this encounter after going down to India by 61 runs on Sunday and will be under pressure to perform in this game. They are likely to drop senior players - Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi - from the team and include Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza. But will they be able to change their fortunes against Namibia, who have been brilliant in patches in this T20 World Cup?

